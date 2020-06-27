Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street
2502 East Hazelwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2502 East Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 1.75 bath. Just remodeling, Tile and wood floor, 1 car garage. Two storage area. Close to Shopping and Freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College