Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM

2502 E HAZELWOOD Street

2502 East Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 East Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 1.75 bath. Just remodeling, Tile and wood floor, 1 car garage. Two storage area. Close to Shopping and Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 E HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
