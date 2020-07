Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't blink it will be gone! This is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom and is one of three units in a block construction building with updates and charm. New flooring catches the eye ,kitchen has modern high end Slate appliances . Private washer and dryer for the unit, plenty of storage and a covered back patio. Gigantic back yard bigger than most single families residence. Walking distance to new restaurants, bars, and things to do!