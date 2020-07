Amenities

25 E. Waltann Ln Available 03/14/20 MOON VALLEY TOWNHOME W ATTACHED CARPORT - RARE MOON VALLEY RENTAL---THIS IS THE CUTEST TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MOON VALLEY, LOVELY QUAINT COMMUNITY OF QUAIL HILL, INVITING POOL AND SPA AREA, NORTH EXPOSURE, PRIVATE TILE ENTRY, EXTERIOR SECURITY GATES, PRIVATE 2 CAR CARPORT, NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES! NEUTRAL CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILE ENTRY, MASTER UP, MASTER DOWN LEADS TO PRIVATE PATIO, HUGE LOFT, 2 SKYLIGHTS, VAULTED CEILINGS, STAINED GLASS ENTRY, BEAUTIFUL FRONT YARD, DOWNSTAIRS MASTER HAS DRESSING AREA, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM LOOKOUT MNT ELEM. SCHOOL, WALKING DISTANCE TO LARGE COMMUNITY PARK AND WALKING/BIKING PATHS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, I 17 WITHIN MILES OF THE 51 FREEWAY, DESERT RIDGE & PV MALL. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL, NO LARGE DOGS OR RESTRICTED BREEDS. WATER/GARBAGE/SEWER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS APS. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY WITH RENT. NEW APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED THIS WEEK AND PHOTOS WILL BE UPDATED TO SHOW. OWNER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.



(RLNE5627346)