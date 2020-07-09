2478 E JOHN CABOT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled kitchen and master bath with big back yard with huge shade tree. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Light beige neutral carpet and light beige paint make for an easy move. Newer windows and granite slab countertops. Tile kitchen and living room. Extended covered back patio. Energy star dual pane windows. Desert front yard. Owner prefers one year lease. Submit on pets for owners consideration.