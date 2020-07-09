All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

2478 E JOHN CABOT Road

2478 East John Cabot Road · No Longer Available
Location

2478 East John Cabot Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled kitchen and master bath with big back yard with huge shade tree. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Light beige neutral carpet and light beige paint make for an easy move. Newer windows and granite slab countertops. Tile kitchen and living room. Extended covered back patio. Energy star dual pane windows. Desert front yard. Owner prefers one year lease. Submit on pets for owners consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have any available units?
2478 E JOHN CABOT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have?
Some of 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road currently offering any rent specials?
2478 E JOHN CABOT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road is pet friendly.
Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road offer parking?
No, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road does not offer parking.
Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have a pool?
No, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road does not have a pool.
Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have accessible units?
No, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2478 E JOHN CABOT Road has units with dishwashers.

