Charming brick ranch home in the quiet Wilshire Park neighborhood just a few minutes from downtown and uptown restaurants/sports/nightlife. Sits on a large corner with lush grass front, side & backyards. Cozy interior includes open great room leading to kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Shutters, custom paint, & granite counter in bathroom are just a few of the upgrades. Both bedrooms are very spacious and sq footage of the home feels much larger than listed. Pets are allowed with owner approval.Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.