Remodeled 1-bedroom apartment in North Phoenix available for immediate move-in. Small complex with 8-units onsite. Tile flooring throughout the entire apartment. Ceiling fans in the main living area and bedroom. Stay cool with a mini split AC/Heater set just the way you want. Bathroom with a tiled shower stall. Conveniently located near the Bell Rd and Cave Creek Rd intersection. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included (Electric & WSG). No pets please. 12-month minimum lease. One-time $200 admin fee due at move-in.