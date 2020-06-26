All apartments in Phoenix
2443 East Mobile Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:19 PM

2443 East Mobile Lane

2443 E Mobile Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2443 E Mobile Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Ben-Jo Estates

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy 4 plex with updated kitchen, flooring, off street parking, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

