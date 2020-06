Amenities

Sparkling pebble tech pool with safety fence, 4 true bedrooms, tile in all the main living area and carpet in all bedrooms. The bathrooms and kitchen are updated with granite and refinished cabinets plus loads of cabinet storage in the garage. A great value in Mountain Park Ranch which also includes three community pools, tennis courts and A+ Kyrene schools!