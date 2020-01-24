All apartments in Phoenix
2437 E TRACY Lane

2437 East Tracy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2437 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Super cute two story town home. Updated kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances. Patio with storage off the kitchen. Laundry closet and Harry Potter closet downstairs as well as a 1/2 bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and linen closet. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2437 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2437 E TRACY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2437 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 E TRACY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2437 E TRACY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane offer parking?
No, 2437 E TRACY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 E TRACY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have a pool?
No, 2437 E TRACY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2437 E TRACY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 E TRACY Lane has units with dishwashers.
