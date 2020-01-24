2437 E TRACY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute two story town home. Updated kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances. Patio with storage off the kitchen. Laundry closet and Harry Potter closet downstairs as well as a 1/2 bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and linen closet. Will go fast!