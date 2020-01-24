Super cute two story town home. Updated kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances. Patio with storage off the kitchen. Laundry closet and Harry Potter closet downstairs as well as a 1/2 bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and linen closet. Will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2437 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2437 E TRACY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2437 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.