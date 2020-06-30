Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2434 E Patrick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2434 E Patrick Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2434 E Patrick Lane
2434 East Patrick Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2434 East Patrick Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very popular Pulte 1800 square foot split floorplan in the Mountaingate area. Single level 3 bedrooms and a den. North/south exposure situated in a cul de sac. Can rent furnished or without.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have any available units?
2434 E Patrick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2434 E Patrick Lane have?
Some of 2434 E Patrick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2434 E Patrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2434 E Patrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 E Patrick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2434 E Patrick Lane offers parking.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have a pool?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 E Patrick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College