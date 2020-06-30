All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2434 E Patrick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2434 E Patrick Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

2434 E Patrick Lane

2434 East Patrick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2434 East Patrick Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very popular Pulte 1800 square foot split floorplan in the Mountaingate area. Single level 3 bedrooms and a den. North/south exposure situated in a cul de sac. Can rent furnished or without.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have any available units?
2434 E Patrick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 E Patrick Lane have?
Some of 2434 E Patrick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 E Patrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2434 E Patrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 E Patrick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2434 E Patrick Lane offers parking.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have a pool?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2434 E Patrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 E Patrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 E Patrick Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College