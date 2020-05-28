All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2433 North 20th Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 12:29 AM

2433 North 20th Avenue

2433 North 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2433 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
Beautiful red brick home 3 bed 2 bath on a .15 acre lot with so many great features! This home has brand new granite kitchen counter tops, new tiled walk in shower, equipped with A/C and 4 ceiling fans, lots of storage space inside and out, gated entry, sprinkler system and security light system for both front and back yards and so much more. The backyard is shaded with an ash tree that covers half the yard perfect to enjoy the outdoors with some tea and a good book! This home has it all, don't miss out. Schedule your personal showing today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have any available units?
2433 North 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2433 North 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 North 20th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 North 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 North 20th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 North 20th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2433 North 20th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
