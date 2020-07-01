2428 W. Roeser Rd.

2428 West Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041 Weston Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
freshly painted new appliance 3 bed 2 bth and den home - 3bd 2 bth 1900 sq ft home with 2 living rooms and a den/ could be a 4th bedroom. home is freshly painted and all new appliances will rent fast 1500 is rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
