2425 W Turney Ave #A

REMODELED Studio 1 Bath HOUSE & All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Completely Remolded STUDIO 1 bath with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Kitchen with custom cabinets & new fixtures & Plumbing. New Flooring throughout. New Bath Room cabinets, Sink, Tile back splash and Tub. Come see today wont Last long. Call or Text for a TOUR TODAY. 602-400-5090 SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: CAMELBACK & 23 AVE Directions: 23 AVE SOUTH TO TURNEY. WEST TO PROPERTY.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907142)