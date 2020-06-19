2425 W Turney Ave #A

Amenities
REMODELED Studio 1 Bath HOUSE & All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Completely Remolded STUDIO 1 bath with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Kitchen with custom cabinets & new fixtures & Plumbing. New Flooring throughout. New Bath Room cabinets, Sink, Tile back splash and Tub. Come see today wont Last long. Call or Text for a TOUR TODAY. 602-400-5090 SORRY NO PETS!!!
Cross Streets: CAMELBACK & 23 AVE Directions: 23 AVE SOUTH TO TURNEY. WEST TO PROPERTY.
Please text or call me if you have any questions.
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5907142)