2425 W Turney Ave #A
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2425 W Turney Ave #A

2425 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED Studio 1 Bath HOUSE & All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Completely Remolded STUDIO 1 bath with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Kitchen with custom cabinets & new fixtures & Plumbing. New Flooring throughout. New Bath Room cabinets, Sink, Tile back splash and Tub. Come see today wont Last long. Call or Text for a TOUR TODAY. 602-400-5090 SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: CAMELBACK & 23 AVE Directions: 23 AVE SOUTH TO TURNEY. WEST TO PROPERTY.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

