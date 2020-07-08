All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road

2425 West Cherry Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2425 West Cherry Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Lovely updated home with 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths, inside laundry and both living room and a family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen comes with white cabinets, new appliances (fridge will be provided if needed) and butcher-block counters. New a/c and roof were installed on August 2018. Yard is large and comes this two patios, RV gate, and a large WORKSHOP or game room. This home has tons of parking as well. Great quiet cul-de-sac like location close to downtown and freeways. Sales tax will be added to rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
Yes, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road offers parking.
Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.

