2425 W CHEERY LYNN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Lovely updated home with 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths, inside laundry and both living room and a family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen comes with white cabinets, new appliances (fridge will be provided if needed) and butcher-block counters. New a/c and roof were installed on August 2018. Yard is large and comes this two patios, RV gate, and a large WORKSHOP or game room. This home has tons of parking as well. Great quiet cul-de-sac like location close to downtown and freeways. Sales tax will be added to rent amount.