Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street

2424 East Robert East Lee Street
Location

2424 East Robert East Lee Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Appliances, All New Paint inside & Out, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have any available units?
2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have?
Some of 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street is pet friendly.
Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street offers parking.
Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street has a pool.
Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have accessible units?
No, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street has units with dishwashers.

