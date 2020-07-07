2424 E ROBERT E LEE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Appliances, All New Paint inside & Out, Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)