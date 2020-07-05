Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with a private pool. Stainless steel appliances included. No carpet! Huge back yard with fabulous landscape, citrus trees and faux grass. Pool service is included. Must see! Please call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have any available units?
2424 E. Beryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have?
Some of 2424 E. Beryl Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 E. Beryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2424 E. Beryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 E. Beryl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue offers parking.
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue has a pool.
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 E. Beryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 E. Beryl Avenue has units with dishwashers.
