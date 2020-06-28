All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane

2421 West Night Owl Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 West Night Owl Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Amber Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desirable gated community Amber Hills. This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has it all! Island kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded back-splash and lots of cabinet space with great eat-in area opens to large family room with 3-way gas fireplace * Formal dining/living areas for entertaining * 3-CAR GARAGE w/cabinets * RV Gate * 1 bed and full bath downstairs * Spacious master suite with beautiful wood floors * Master bath features huge walk-in-closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks * French doors leading to relaxing backyard featuring fire pit, grassy area and custom pool with waterfall and slide for lots of summer fun! *Built in BBQ with sink. Custom security screen door * Shutters T/O * All new interior paint and stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have any available units?
2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have?
Some of 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane has a pool.
Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College