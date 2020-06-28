2421 W NIGHT OWL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Highly desirable gated community Amber Hills. This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has it all! Island kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded back-splash and lots of cabinet space with great eat-in area opens to large family room with 3-way gas fireplace * Formal dining/living areas for entertaining * 3-CAR GARAGE w/cabinets * RV Gate * 1 bed and full bath downstairs * Spacious master suite with beautiful wood floors * Master bath features huge walk-in-closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks * French doors leading to relaxing backyard featuring fire pit, grassy area and custom pool with waterfall and slide for lots of summer fun! *Built in BBQ with sink. Custom security screen door * Shutters T/O * All new interior paint and stainless appliances.