Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2421 W Avalon Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2421 W Avalon Drive

2421 West Avalon Drive · (480) 485-3333 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 West Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 W Avalon Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
2 Bed 2 Bath Town-home Gated Community - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

2x2
Rent $1050.00 (plus 3% monthly rental tax)
12.50 Insurance
Security deposit $1050

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or via email mgmt@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5845773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 W Avalon Drive have any available units?
2421 W Avalon Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 W Avalon Drive have?
Some of 2421 W Avalon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 W Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W Avalon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2421 W Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W Avalon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2421 W Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 W Avalon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2421 W Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 2421 W Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 W Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
