2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N

2417 West Old Paint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2417 West Old Paint Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Best Panoramic City & Mountain view lot! New paint and carpeting thruout.Tiled entry, baths, hall & kitchen& Breakfast room,Leaded glass Entry door,Dual doors to ofc, Living & dining rm w/celestory window; soaring ceilings, upgraded maple cabs & pantry cabinets; island & breakfast bar opens to family rm, Refrigerator, washer & dryer; Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in close; 4 la beds up & 2 w/ walk-in closets, 2 full baths. Flex family room up; wooden spiral stairs,Laundry room upstairs,large walk in linen closet, Hunter douglas blinds. Gas heat & hot water. Extended patio 2/ lights & ceiling fans; Pre-wired for security.2 Comm. pools & spa w/play ground + basket& volleyball+ tennis courts; bike/walking trails; north/south exp.;Energy efficient windows; Owner related to listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have any available units?
2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have?
Some of 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N currently offering any rent specials?
2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N pet-friendly?
No, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N offer parking?
Yes, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N offers parking.
Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have a pool?
Yes, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N has a pool.
Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have accessible units?
No, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N has units with dishwashers.
