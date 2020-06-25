2417 W OLD PAINT Trail N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Best Panoramic City & Mountain view lot! New paint and carpeting thruout.Tiled entry, baths, hall & kitchen& Breakfast room,Leaded glass Entry door,Dual doors to ofc, Living & dining rm w/celestory window; soaring ceilings, upgraded maple cabs & pantry cabinets; island & breakfast bar opens to family rm, Refrigerator, washer & dryer; Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in close; 4 la beds up & 2 w/ walk-in closets, 2 full baths. Flex family room up; wooden spiral stairs,Laundry room upstairs,large walk in linen closet, Hunter douglas blinds. Gas heat & hot water. Extended patio 2/ lights & ceiling fans; Pre-wired for security.2 Comm. pools & spa w/play ground + basket& volleyball+ tennis courts; bike/walking trails; north/south exp.;Energy efficient windows; Owner related to listing agent.