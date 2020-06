Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The C @ 24th!

We have a 2 bedroom available upstairs upgraded with light fixtures, ceiling fans, new baseboards, hardwood floors in unit but bedrooms have carpet. Spacious, newly installed blinds, like new appliances, dual pane windows. Beautiful inside courtyard, and laundry room on property

Central a/c

Assigned parking spot +$25

Pet friendly + $25



Utilities

Water sewer and trash included

Electric is not included (aps)

Gas not included (swg)