Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2417 E Sylvia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2417 E Sylvia Street
2417 East Sylvia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2417 East Sylvia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cactus Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great home in an established area. Close to the 51, Paradise Valley mall, mountain Trails and schools. Updated flooring and baths with a private pool and a fireplace! Pool service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street have any available units?
2417 E Sylvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2417 E Sylvia Street have?
Some of 2417 E Sylvia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2417 E Sylvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2417 E Sylvia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 E Sylvia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2417 E Sylvia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street offer parking?
No, 2417 E Sylvia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 E Sylvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street have a pool?
Yes, 2417 E Sylvia Street has a pool.
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street have accessible units?
No, 2417 E Sylvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 E Sylvia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 E Sylvia Street has units with dishwashers.
