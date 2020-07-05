2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 05/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In! Darling two Bedroom apartment at 19th Ave and Indian School in Central Phoenix--Close to Grand Canyon University and I17 freeway. This unit is a single story with a fridge and stove. Gray kitchen cabinets and gray woodlook flooring throughout. The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and all tile throughout. There is fresh paint and blinds on all windows. This home has one covered parking spot. Water/sewer/trash charge is $50 per month. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $699 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



