All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9

2414 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2414 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 05/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In! Darling two Bedroom apartment at 19th Ave and Indian School in Central Phoenix--Close to Grand Canyon University and I17 freeway. This unit is a single story with a fridge and stove. Gray kitchen cabinets and gray woodlook flooring throughout. The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and all tile throughout. There is fresh paint and blinds on all windows. This home has one covered parking spot. Water/sewer/trash charge is $50 per month. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $699 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have any available units?
2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have?
Some of 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 pet-friendly?
No, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 offer parking?
Yes, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 offers parking.
Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 W Devonshire Ave Apt 9 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College