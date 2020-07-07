All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2414 East Aster Drive

Location

2414 East Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,772 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 East Aster Drive have any available units?
2414 East Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 East Aster Drive have?
Some of 2414 East Aster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 East Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 East Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 East Aster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 East Aster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2414 East Aster Drive offer parking?
No, 2414 East Aster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2414 East Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 East Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 East Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2414 East Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 2414 East Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 East Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 East Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 East Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

