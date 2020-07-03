All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2413 W Avalon Drive

2413 West Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 West Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Cozy 2 Bed 2 Bath Town-home in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

Rent $1065.00 (plus 3% monthly rental tax)
12.50 Insurance
Security deposit $995

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or via email at mgmt@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5685625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 W Avalon Drive have any available units?
2413 W Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 W Avalon Drive have?
Some of 2413 W Avalon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 W Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 W Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 W Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 W Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2413 W Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 W Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 W Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 W Avalon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 W Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2413 W Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 2413 W Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 W Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 W Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 W Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.

