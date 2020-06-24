Rent Calculator
2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue
2412 West Campbell Avenue
2412 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
pool
located in the heart of Phoenix , Unit comes with Large kitchen pantry , walk in closet , community pool on site , freeway access and lower unit
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
No, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
