All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2412 W Barwick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2412 W Barwick Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2412 W Barwick Dr

2412 West Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2412 West Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4919125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have any available units?
2412 W Barwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2412 W Barwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2412 W Barwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 W Barwick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr offer parking?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have a pool?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College