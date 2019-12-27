Rent Calculator
2412 W Barwick Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 W Barwick Dr
2412 West Barwick Drive
Location
2412 West Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have any available units?
2412 W Barwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2412 W Barwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2412 W Barwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 W Barwick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr offer parking?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have a pool?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 W Barwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 W Barwick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
