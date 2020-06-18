24106 N 25TH Place

Amenities
Mountain Views! Fantastic Rental Home with 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and spacious open floor plan. Soothing color palette, tile floor t/o, upgraded lighting, window blinds, ceiling fans, soaring ceilings, and double door entry to Den. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and wood cabinetry. Great gathering place for family and friends. Plush neutral carpet in all bedrooms. Attached garage cabinets. Extended backyard covered patio, lush green landscape, view lot of common area, and Majestic Mountain Views. Close to Schools, Shopping, & more.