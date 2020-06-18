All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:41 PM

24106 N 25TH Place

24106 East 25th Place · (480) 206-7077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24106 East 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mountain Views! Fantastic Rental Home with 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and spacious open floor plan. Soothing color palette, tile floor t/o, upgraded lighting, window blinds, ceiling fans, soaring ceilings, and double door entry to Den. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and wood cabinetry. Great gathering place for family and friends. Plush neutral carpet in all bedrooms. Attached garage cabinets. Extended backyard covered patio, lush green landscape, view lot of common area, and Majestic Mountain Views. Close to Schools, Shopping, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24106 N 25TH Place have any available units?
24106 N 25TH Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24106 N 25TH Place have?
Some of 24106 N 25TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24106 N 25TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
24106 N 25TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24106 N 25TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 24106 N 25TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24106 N 25TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 24106 N 25TH Place does offer parking.
Does 24106 N 25TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24106 N 25TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24106 N 25TH Place have a pool?
No, 24106 N 25TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 24106 N 25TH Place have accessible units?
No, 24106 N 25TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24106 N 25TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24106 N 25TH Place has units with dishwashers.
