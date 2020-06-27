Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 7
2410 W Turney Ave Apt C
2410 West Turney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2410 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
KITCHENETTE WITH WATER/ ELECTRIC INCLUDED - ALL YOU PAY IS RENT !! STOVE/SINK
SEPARATE SHOWER
NICE AND BRIGHT
NEW TILE FLOORS THRUOUGHT !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have any available units?
2410 W Turney Ave Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have?
Some of 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W Turney Ave Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C offer parking?
No, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 W Turney Ave Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
