Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2410 N 38TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2410 N 38TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2410 N 38TH Place
2410 N 38th Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2410 N 38th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85008
North East Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this large ranch home in sought after Arcadia Lite!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have any available units?
2410 N 38TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2410 N 38TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2410 N 38TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 N 38TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place offer parking?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have a pool?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 N 38TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 N 38TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College