All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2409 W Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2409 W Washington Avenue
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 1
2409 W Washington Avenue
2409 West Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2409 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Fenced rear yard. Living room and dining room . Eat-in Kitchen..Large pantry. I will take calls, and call you when ready to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have any available units?
2409 W Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2409 W Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2409 W Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 W Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 W Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 W Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
