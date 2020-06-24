All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4

2409 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2409 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath (central phoenix) - This single-level patio home is in a small gated community. Location is everything off Camelback and I-17. It's 1058 sq. ft and is in ready to move in condition. Comes with all kitchen appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave. Full size washer/dryer hook up. Private patio. Owner pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. You pay SPR electric. Pets under 40lbs full grown are allowed with a fee. Apply online at www.Sundialaz.com Call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 550. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.

Security Deposit is $750. Pet Fee $300 non-refundable (Restrictions apply - 40lbs and under full grown). Application Fee $20 for each applicant.

Equal Opportunity Housing, Members of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE2449744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have any available units?
2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have?
Some of 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 offer parking?
No, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have a pool?
No, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have accessible units?
No, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4 has units with dishwashers.
