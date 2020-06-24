2409 W. Campbell Ave. #4

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath (central phoenix) - This single-level patio home is in a small gated community. Location is everything off Camelback and I-17. It's 1058 sq. ft and is in ready to move in condition. Comes with all kitchen appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave. Full size washer/dryer hook up. Private patio. Owner pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. You pay SPR electric. Pets under 40lbs full grown are allowed with a fee. Apply online at www.Sundialaz.com Call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 550. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.



Security Deposit is $750. Pet Fee $300 non-refundable (Restrictions apply - 40lbs and under full grown). Application Fee $20 for each applicant.



Equal Opportunity Housing, Members of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



(RLNE2449744)