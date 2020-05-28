Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue
2408 West Campbell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2408 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo , located in the heart of Phoenix , Unit comes with Large kitchen pantry , walk in closet , community pool on site , freeway access and lower unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
No, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
