All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2408 East Sylvia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2408 East Sylvia Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

2408 East Sylvia Street

2408 East Sylvia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2408 East Sylvia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nice renovated home with tile in all the right places. Spacious living area with brick fireplace, stunning kitchen with fresh gray cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Amazing master bedroom and bath. Shutters throughout. Ceiling fans throughout. Low maintenance landscaping! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 East Sylvia Street have any available units?
2408 East Sylvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 East Sylvia Street have?
Some of 2408 East Sylvia Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 East Sylvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 East Sylvia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 East Sylvia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 East Sylvia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2408 East Sylvia Street offer parking?
No, 2408 East Sylvia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2408 East Sylvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 East Sylvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 East Sylvia Street have a pool?
No, 2408 East Sylvia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 East Sylvia Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 East Sylvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 East Sylvia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 East Sylvia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College