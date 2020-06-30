2407 West Osborn Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Indian School! This home is a single story with fresh interior paint, tile and laminate throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, covered patio, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. Home has fenced in back yard! One pet under 20 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent--no cats. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.