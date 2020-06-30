All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

2407 West Osborn Road

2407 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Indian School! This home is a single story with fresh interior paint, tile and laminate throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, covered patio, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. Home has fenced in back yard! One pet under 20 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent--no cats. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 West Osborn Road have any available units?
2407 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 West Osborn Road have?
Some of 2407 West Osborn Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2407 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 2407 West Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2407 West Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 2407 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 2407 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2407 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 2407 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.

