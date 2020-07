Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This gorgeous historic home is located in one of the best historic neighborhoods in Phoenix walking distance to several restaurants, museums and less than 50 yards from light rail station. Home has beautiful hardwood oak floors, gas fireplace, two bedrooms and a den, formal dining and indoor laundry room. Large fenced yard with brick patio is perfect for entertaining. Regency house next door provides nice shade for the backyard during summer afternoons.