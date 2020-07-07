2355 W WALTANN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious floorplan, ceramic title throughout, with carpet in all the right places. Backyard is spacious with extra large covered patio. NO HOA. This property is 10+++