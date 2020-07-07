All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

2355 W WALTANN Lane

2355 West Waltann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2355 West Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ponderosa Homes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious floorplan, ceramic title throughout, with carpet in all the right places. Backyard is spacious with extra large covered patio. NO HOA. This property is 10+++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have any available units?
2355 W WALTANN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have?
Some of 2355 W WALTANN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 W WALTANN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2355 W WALTANN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 W WALTANN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2355 W WALTANN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2355 W WALTANN Lane offers parking.
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 W WALTANN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have a pool?
No, 2355 W WALTANN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have accessible units?
No, 2355 W WALTANN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 W WALTANN Lane has units with dishwashers.

