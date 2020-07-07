2355 West Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Ponderosa Homes North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious floorplan, ceramic title throughout, with carpet in all the right places. Backyard is spacious with extra large covered patio. NO HOA. This property is 10+++
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have any available units?
2355 W WALTANN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 W WALTANN Lane have?
Some of 2355 W WALTANN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 W WALTANN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2355 W WALTANN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.