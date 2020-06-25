Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2353 E FRAKTUR Road E
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2353 E FRAKTUR Road E
2353 East Fraktur Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2353 East Fraktur Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great home for rent right in the heart of Phoenix! Granite kitchen counters, tile flooring, upgrades galore! Won't last so hurry! Greatneighborhood close to amenities and has parks and community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have any available units?
2353 E FRAKTUR Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have?
Some of 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E currently offering any rent specials?
2353 E FRAKTUR Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E pet-friendly?
No, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E offer parking?
No, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E does not offer parking.
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have a pool?
Yes, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E has a pool.
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have accessible units?
No, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 E FRAKTUR Road E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College