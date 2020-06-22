All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2346 East Shaw Butte Drive

2346 East Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2346 East Shaw Butte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice 2 bedroom single family house, full size Washer/Dryer hookups large gated back yard.
Close to schools and shopping.

Contact Ellacia to view
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College