Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice 2 bedroom single family house, full size Washer/Dryer hookups large gated back yard.
Close to schools and shopping.
Contact Ellacia to view
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2346 East Shaw Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2346 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College