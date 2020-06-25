Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM
2343 E ALDINE Street
2343 East Aldine Street
Location
2343 East Aldine Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient North Phoenix location. Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Ceramic tile throughout. Spacious backyard with RV gate. No HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have any available units?
2343 E ALDINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2343 E ALDINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2343 E ALDINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 E ALDINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street offer parking?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have a pool?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have accessible units?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 E ALDINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 E ALDINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
