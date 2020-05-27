2341 W MARICOPA Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

*Available for immediate move in*. This unit has been recently renovated to include new paint inside and out, new white shaker cabinets and countertops, new tiled showers, new plumbing, new lighting fixtures, new mini-split with heating and cooling elements. Water and Electricity included with monthly rate. Please send application located in document tab to luisespinoza@hsmove.comWe'll accept 6 or 12 month leases.Following housing assistance programs accepted.Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH)Rapid Re-Housing (RRH)HUD-VASH Accepted