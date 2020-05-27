All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

2341 W MARICOPA Street

2341 West Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2341 West Maricopa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Available for immediate move in*. This unit has been recently renovated to include new paint inside and out, new white shaker cabinets and countertops, new tiled showers, new plumbing, new lighting fixtures, new mini-split with heating and cooling elements. Water and Electricity included with monthly rate. Please send application located in document tab to luisespinoza@hsmove.comWe'll accept 6 or 12 month leases.Following housing assistance programs accepted.Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH)Rapid Re-Housing (RRH)HUD-VASH Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have any available units?
2341 W MARICOPA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have?
Some of 2341 W MARICOPA Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 W MARICOPA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2341 W MARICOPA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 W MARICOPA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street offer parking?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street does not offer parking.
Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have a pool?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have accessible units?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 W MARICOPA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 W MARICOPA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

