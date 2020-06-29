All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2338 W Cortez St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2338 W Cortez St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2338 W Cortez St

2338 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2338 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 W Cortez St have any available units?
2338 W Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2338 W Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
2338 W Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 W Cortez St pet-friendly?
No, 2338 W Cortez St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2338 W Cortez St offer parking?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not offer parking.
Does 2338 W Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 W Cortez St have a pool?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 2338 W Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 W Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 W Cortez St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 W Cortez St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College