2337 West Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

2337 West Sunnyside Avenue

2337 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2337 West Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with beautiful white tile floors and natural light! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
2337 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2337 West Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue offers parking.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
