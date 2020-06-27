2337 West Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with beautiful white tile floors and natural light! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.