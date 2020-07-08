All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2020

2337 E. Sequoia Drive

2337 East Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2337 East Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
IN THE MOUNTAINS~CLOSE TO FREEWAY - AWESOME VIEWS ~ REMOTE QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOT

3 Bedrooms ~ Split-floor plan
2 Bathrooms
Great fully loaded eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar
Fireplace
Tile floors throughout
Ceiling fans
Large master suite with sizable bathroom and walk-in closet
Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer
Covered patio
Double garage with opener

Larry Adams (broker/owner)
NewTrac Realty
602.819.2838

(RLNE5760946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have any available units?
2337 E. Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 2337 E. Sequoia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 E. Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2337 E. Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 E. Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 E. Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 E. Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

