Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2336 West McLellan Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2336 West McLellan Boulevard

2336 West Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2336 West Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,131 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have any available units?
2336 West McLellan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have?
Some of 2336 West McLellan Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 West McLellan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2336 West McLellan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 West McLellan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 West McLellan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 West McLellan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

