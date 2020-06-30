2336 N 11TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace refrigerator

Owner Agent. Located in a desirable neighborhood 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, and Living Room, New electrical wiring, plumbing, and water lines, flooring and windows. CUTE front porch and front yard. Beautiful views of Camelback, Piestewa Peak Mountains, and city lights, Within walking distance of 4 hospitals, ASU Campus, Banner University Medical College, Genomics Research Institute, Phoenix Civic Center. Proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor international Airport. Easy Access to I-10, I-17, and HWY 51. Very convenient location in the center of all activities.There is a studio in the back which is also for rent at additional $550/month. This can be used as guest house or office.