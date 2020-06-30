All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2336 N 11TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2336 N 11TH Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

2336 N 11TH Street

2336 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2336 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owner Agent. Located in a desirable neighborhood 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, and Living Room, New electrical wiring, plumbing, and water lines, flooring and windows. CUTE front porch and front yard. Beautiful views of Camelback, Piestewa Peak Mountains, and city lights, Within walking distance of 4 hospitals, ASU Campus, Banner University Medical College, Genomics Research Institute, Phoenix Civic Center. Proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor international Airport. Easy Access to I-10, I-17, and HWY 51. Very convenient location in the center of all activities.There is a studio in the back which is also for rent at additional $550/month. This can be used as guest house or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 N 11TH Street have any available units?
2336 N 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2336 N 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2336 N 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 N 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street offer parking?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 N 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 N 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College