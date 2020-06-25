Super 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been remodeled throughout. Exterior freshly painted Beautiful back yard, large covered patio and a lot of community activities and community pool to enjoy throughout the year.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have any available units?
2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have?
Some of 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.