Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane

2336 East Betty Elyse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2336 East Betty Elyse Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been remodeled throughout. Exterior freshly painted Beautiful back yard, large covered patio and a lot of community activities and community pool to enjoy throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have any available units?
2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have?
Some of 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane offer parking?
No, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane has a pool.
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
