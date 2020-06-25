2336 E BETTY ELYSE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Super 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been remodeled throughout. Exterior freshly painted Beautiful back yard, large covered patio and a lot of community activities and community pool to enjoy throughout the year.