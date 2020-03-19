Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2335 W Wagoner Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2335 W Wagoner Rd
2335 West Wagoner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2335 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Very Nice Corner Lot Home Near I-17 and Union Hills - Corner lot with updated kitchen. 4th bedroom could be office or game room with 1/2 bath and private entrance.
(RLNE4678692)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
2335 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2335 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2335 W Wagoner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
