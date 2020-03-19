All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2335 W Wagoner Rd

2335 West Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2335 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Very Nice Corner Lot Home Near I-17 and Union Hills - Corner lot with updated kitchen. 4th bedroom could be office or game room with 1/2 bath and private entrance.

(RLNE4678692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
2335 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2335 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2335 W Wagoner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 W Wagoner Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 W Wagoner Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
