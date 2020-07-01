Great single level just under 1800 square feet in the Dynamite Mountain Ranch community. Oversized kitchen opens to your family room. Has lots of storage. Pool and above ground hot tub. 2 car garage. Yard service and pool service included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
