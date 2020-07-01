All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

2334 W BLUE SKY Drive

2334 West Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2334 West Blue Sky Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great single level just under 1800 square feet in the Dynamite Mountain Ranch community. Oversized kitchen opens to your family room. Has lots of storage. Pool and above ground hot tub. 2 car garage. Yard service and pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
2334 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2334 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive has a pool.
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.

