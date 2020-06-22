All apartments in Phoenix
Location

2333 East Sylvia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,592 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private screened back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

