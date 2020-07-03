All apartments in Phoenix
2323 W Paradise Ln
2323 W Paradise Ln

2323 West Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2323 West Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ponderosa Homes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833528?source=marketing

Spacious 3/2 Home in North Phoenix. New laminate wood flooring in the Large Living Room and Dining Area!! Split Master bedroom and ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
2 Car garage with Manual Garage door. Large backyard. Home is in a quiet neighborhood and located right off of I/17. Close to shopping. NO CATS. Small Dogs Negotiable with Pet Fee. Owner Approved, NO Restricted Breeds. HOME Is Ready for MOVE IN. Rent for only $1350 plus tax. Deposit is $1350. Full Service Mgmt, Crissy K 602550-5058
Email for more info crissy@flraz.com
Ready for Move in June 3rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 W Paradise Ln have any available units?
2323 W Paradise Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 W Paradise Ln have?
Some of 2323 W Paradise Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 W Paradise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2323 W Paradise Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 W Paradise Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 W Paradise Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2323 W Paradise Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2323 W Paradise Ln offers parking.
Does 2323 W Paradise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 W Paradise Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 W Paradise Ln have a pool?
No, 2323 W Paradise Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2323 W Paradise Ln have accessible units?
No, 2323 W Paradise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 W Paradise Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 W Paradise Ln has units with dishwashers.

