2323 W Paradise Ln

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3/2 Home in North Phoenix. New laminate wood flooring in the Large Living Room and Dining Area!! Split Master bedroom and ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

2 Car garage with Manual Garage door. Large backyard. Home is in a quiet neighborhood and located right off of I/17. Close to shopping. NO CATS. Small Dogs Negotiable with Pet Fee. Owner Approved, NO Restricted Breeds. HOME Is Ready for MOVE IN. Rent for only $1350 plus tax. Deposit is $1350. Full Service Mgmt, Crissy K 602550-5058

Email for more info crissy@flraz.com

Ready for Move in June 3rd!